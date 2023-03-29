Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Drops By 96.6%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

