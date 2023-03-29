Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Drops By 96.6%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $41.54.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.