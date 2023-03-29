Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Drops By 97.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKCO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Luokung Technology has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

