Short Interest in Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Rises By 520.0%

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PTRRY stock opened at C$5.85 on Wednesday. Petro Rio has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.94.

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

