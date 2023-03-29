Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Declines By 96.4%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRTG stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

