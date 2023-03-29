Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Expands By 500.0%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Tri City Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

