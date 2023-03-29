Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Expands By 484.6%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Gold Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.