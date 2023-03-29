SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 6.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 4,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

