SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 6.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 4,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
