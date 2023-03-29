Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 489.3% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sika Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

