Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 144,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 92,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

