SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,803,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the previous session’s volume of 546,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.36.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $882.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.