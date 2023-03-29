SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $665,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

