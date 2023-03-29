SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $624,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

