State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $925,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

