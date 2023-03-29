State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $989,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.