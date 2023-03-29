State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $30,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

