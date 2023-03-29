State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.