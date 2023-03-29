State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,205 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

