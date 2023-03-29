State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

