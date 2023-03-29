State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,051 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,639 shares of company stock worth $787,658 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

