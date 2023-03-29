State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 338 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

