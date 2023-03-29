State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 387 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monro were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,624,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,494 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

