State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 674 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enerpac Tool Group

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.