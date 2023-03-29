State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 96,693 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,693 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Stock Down 0.2 %

UGI opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

