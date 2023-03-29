State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 13,591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FOX by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 765,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FOX by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.