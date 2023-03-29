Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stride were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE LRN opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Stories

