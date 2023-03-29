Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,134,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,896,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $116,067.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

