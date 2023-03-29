Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,259.58 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 15,571 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,259.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

