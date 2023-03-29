The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSY opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $253.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

