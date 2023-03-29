The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC) Insider Jeffrey Kennett Acquires 173,067 Shares

The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Kennett acquired 173,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$17,306.70 ($11,537.80).

Original Juice Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Original Juice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Original Juice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.