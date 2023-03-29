The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,000 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
