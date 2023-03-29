The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,000 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.