The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $175,648.80 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

TTC stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.