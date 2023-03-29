TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.04. 79,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 304,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.891 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. TORM’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.