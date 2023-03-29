TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.04. 79,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 304,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.
TORM Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of TORM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TORM Company Profile
TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
