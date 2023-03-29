TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

