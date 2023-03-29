Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 124,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 648,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Tuya Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

