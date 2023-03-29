Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.