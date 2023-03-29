UBS Group Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DexCom by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after buying an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after buying an additional 2,248,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

