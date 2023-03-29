UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up to $59.31

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.31, but opened at $62.03. UMB Financial shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 90,437 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

