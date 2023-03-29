Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 5,849 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $9.98.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Down 9.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
