VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 339,608 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.40.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 616,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 85,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

