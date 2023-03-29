VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.55

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $30.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 5,084,564 shares changing hands.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

