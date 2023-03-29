Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.