Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $656,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

