Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,569,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 6,696,493 shares.The stock last traded at $79.74 and had previously closed at $80.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

