Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.