Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

