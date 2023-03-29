Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $13,270.92 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $13,270.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,921,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.