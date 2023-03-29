Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $13,270.92 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $13,270.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,921,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
