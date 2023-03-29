Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 480,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,130,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 69.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

