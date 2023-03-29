Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 224,410 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,275,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

