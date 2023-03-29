W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

