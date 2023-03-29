Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $760,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $299.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.